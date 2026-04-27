BIR files tax evasion raps vs Harry Roque, others over P3.35M deficiency

The case stems from the alleged non-filing of tax returns and non-payment of taxes related to the transfer of shares of stock and an increase in the company’s authorized capital stock.

The total estimated tax deficiency has reached more than P3.35 million, inclusive of surcharges and interest.

Aside from the complaint involving the Roques, the BIR also filed separate tax evasion cases against Terjonan Transport Company Inc. and its responsible officers, Rhodora Andrada Zamora and Maria Teresa Emflorgo Sarmiento.

The firm was cited for alleged willful failure to pay value-added tax (VAT) for 2017, with liabilities amounting to P9.178 million.

Another complaint was filed against Niefel Mae Heria Demonteverde for alleged failure to settle delinquent tax liabilities for 2019, totaling P8.44 million, covering income tax, VAT, and other statutory obligations.

Under Section 254 of the Tax Code, tax evasion carries penalties of fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million and imprisonment of six to 10 years.

Violations under Section 255 may also result in fines and jail terms of up to 10 years, on top of the payment of unpaid taxes.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said the filing of the cases is part of the agency’s intensified enforcement campaign under its Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) program, which aims to strengthen revenue collection and deter tax fraud.

“The BIR will pursue all necessary legal actions against individuals and corporations who deliberately evade taxes or ignore lawful assessments,” Mendoza said.