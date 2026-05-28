Beyond state visit

By the time this piece is read, much of the formal conversation between the Philippines and Japan may already have concluded. But meaningful partnerships between nations are rarely confined to one visit, one summit, or one season. They unfold over years, sometimes decades, until they become visible not in conference halls, but in the daily lives of ordinary people.
Across Mindanao, the results of earlier cooperation already stand.
In conflict-affected communities across the south, Japan has supported peace and development initiatives aimed at rebuilding continuity, mobility, and opportunity. Japan International Cooperation Agency-supported road network projects in conflict-affected areas of Mindanao continue to improve connectivity in parts of the Bangsamoro region and neighboring communities.
These are not merely infrastructure projects. They remind us that sustained partnerships and long-term investments can leave tangible footprints far from capital cities.
Since energy security was on the agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to Japan, one meaningful next phase may be the transfer of knowledge and emerging technologies in renewable energy and resilient power systems. Not merely hardware, but capability: engineers, researchers, technicians, planners, innovators and institutions able to sustain these systems long after the ceremonies ended.
As this partnership continues beyond the recent visit, there remains a meaningful opportunity for the Marcos administration, together with national planners and technocrats, to steer the next phase of development toward human capacity-building, innovation and regional inclusion.
One hopes that Mindanao, including Muslim Filipino communities long seeking fuller participation in the national journey, continues to be part of that long horizon, not merely as a beneficiary of development, but as an active contributor to the country’s future growth, stability and resilience.
Many of the physical foundations are already slowly standing. Roads have improved. Connectivity has expanded. Public infrastructure, while still incomplete, is no longer the only conversation.
Perhaps the next chapter is human capacity.
Institutions such as the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology remain well-positioned to help carry this next phase forward. Under Chancellor Alizedney M. Ditucalan, the institution continues to strengthen its role as a leading center for thought, innovation, science, and technical capacity-building in Mindanao.
Mindanao is not short on talent, intellect, or potential. Increasingly, the challenge is not whether capability exists, but whether it is continuously empowered, trusted, and connected to long-term national development.
For many Muslim Filipino communities and communities across the broader south, meaningful inclusion has often been measured not by speeches, but by whether roads finally connect, electricity becomes reliable, schools become reachable, markets become accessible, and opportunities begin to feel less distant from the national center.
The next phase of development may no longer be simply about constructing infrastructure, but about building the discipline, skills, institutions and productivity needed to maximize what has already been built.
Not because another nation expects returns from us, but because we ourselves should aspire to become productive, innovative, and responsible enough to justify the opportunities now within reach.
Diplomacy matters most when its benefits can eventually be felt far from conference halls and ceremonial banquets.
And perhaps one quiet measure of national maturity is this: that when partnerships open doors, we prepare our people well enough to walk through them with competence, dignity and ownership.