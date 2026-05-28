American sex offender behind bars

PANGASINAN — Bureau of Immigration (BI) authorities have arrested an American fugitive wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Florida, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Cole Calhoun, was apprehended during an evening operation last 16 May in the village of Navaluan, located in Mangaldan, Pangasinan.

The arrest was carried out by the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit in coordination with US authorities, the National Bureau of Investigation’s Ilocos regional office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.