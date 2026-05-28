American sex offender behind bars

PANGASINAN — Bureau of Immigration (BI) authorities have arrested an American fugitive wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Florida, officials said.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Cole Calhoun, was apprehended during an evening operation last 16 May in the village of Navaluan, located in Mangaldan, Pangasinan.
The arrest was carried out by the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit in coordination with US authorities, the National Bureau of Investigation’s Ilocos regional office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
Immigration commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the arrest is part of the government’s “#ShieldKids” campaign, an initiative targeting foreign sex offenders and transnational criminals hiding in the country.
Calhoun faces two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation classified as life felonies, along with two second-degree felony charges for the same offense in Florida, according to Rendel Ryan Sy, chief of the fugitive search unit.
US authorities have informed Philippine officials that proceedings are underway to cancel Calhoun’s passport to facilitate his deportation.
“Our message is clear: predators and fugitives who attempt to hide in the Philippines will be found and removed,” Viado said.
“The Bureau of Immigration will continue working relentlessly with local and international partners to protect vulnerable sectors, especially children, from exploitation and abuse,” he added.
Calhoun is being held at an immigration detention facility pending his deportation.