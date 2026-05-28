AboitizPower: Nuke talks still preliminary

However, the company emphasized that the agreement is purely exploratory and non-binding, with no commitment to pursue or build a nuclear power facility at this time.

“At this stage, the Company is focused on preliminary evaluations and, consequently, no decisions or schedule around this have been defined,” AboitizPower said in a disclosure.

Strong option

The company cast the study as part of its long-term push to secure more stable and competitively priced electricity as the country continues to grapple with high power rates and growing energy demand.

“AboitizPower remains focused on providing reliable and reasonably priced energy to its customers while minimizing environmental and community impact,” the company said.