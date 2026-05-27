Vietnam leader to visit Manila

TOKYO, Japan — Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tô Lâm will visit the Philippines next week, according to Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.
In a press briefing here on Wednesday, Castro said President Lâm will undertake a two-day state visit from 31 May to 1 June.
She said the visit carries special significance as it comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of Philippines-Vietnam diplomatic relations and the 10th year of their strategic partnership.
“The historic visit would also mark the first state visit of Vietnam’s party leader to the Philippines,” she said.
Castro said the bilateral meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will review five decades of cooperation and further strengthen ties in trade and investment, food security, defense and maritime cooperation, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.
Vietnam is the Philippines’ sole strategic partner in Southeast Asia, anchored on the longstanding cooperation among government officials, the private sector, and communities at the grassroots level.
Vietnam is also home to more than 7,000 Filipinos, while the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to open in mid-2026.
On economic ties, Castro said Vietnamese investments in the Philippines are expanding beyond traditional trade, with bilateral investments now exceeding $90 million. Vietnamese firms are also eyeing opportunities in aviation, manufacturing, ICT, and food franchising.
Both countries are aiming to raise their two-way trade and investments to $10 billion.