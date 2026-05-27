Vietnam leader to visit Manila

TOKYO, Japan — Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tô Lâm will visit the Philippines next week, according to Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro.

In a press briefing here on Wednesday, Castro said President Lâm will undertake a two-day state visit from 31 May to 1 June.

She said the visit carries special significance as it comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of Philippines-Vietnam diplomatic relations and the 10th year of their strategic partnership.

“The historic visit would also mark the first state visit of Vietnam’s party leader to the Philippines,” she said.