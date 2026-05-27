Tubu crowned as PVL’s best

The 25-year-old opposite spiker led the MVP race with a commanding weighted score of 171.868, based on a breakdown of 50 percent statistics, 30 percent media votes, and 20 percent team votes.

Tubu averaged 108.868 statistical points — No. 1 among MVP candidates — across the PVL On Tour, Invitationals, and All-Filipino Conference, along with 50.4 media votes and 25.2 team votes to secure the highest individual honor in the annual awards night supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Former Cignal standout Erika Santos, now with Capital1, who won the Conference MVP award in the PVL On Tour, finished second in the standings with 157.98 total points, built on 93.48 average statistical points, 59.6 media votes, and 19.8 team votes.

Nxled’s Brooke Van Sickle, last year’s Season MVP and Reinforced Conference MVP, came in third with 155.229 total points, despite a strong bid highlighted by 83.429 average statistical points, the highest media votes at 64.8, and 23.2 team votes.