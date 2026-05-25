Scribes hail Belen as top rookie

Bella Belen was a game-changer for Capital1 once finally unleashed in a delayed debut season in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Fully settled in her new home, the Alas Pilipinas member instantly became the Solar Spikers’ primary offensive weapon in the mid-season Reinforced Conference and the season-ending All-Filipino Conference.

Her stellar performance earned her the Rookie of the Year honor in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night set 30 May at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

The top overall pick out of National University received 69 media votes and 26 team votes behind an amassed 91.284 statistical points (SPs) for a total of 186.284 points to bag the recognition in the annual awarding rites supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.