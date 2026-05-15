Valdez, Santos, Dy earn rave reviews

The trio will be honored at the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night on 30 May at the Novotel Manila Araneta City for their memorable campaigns and impact throughout the past season.

A household name and face of Philippine volleyball for over a decade, Valdez continued to prove her value in one of Creamline’s most challenging seasons.

Valdez, behind her heroics for the Cool Smashers in times of trouble, will be feted as Miss Quality Minutes at the formal awards rites supported by Rebisco.

With several Creamline stars battling injuries late in the All-Filipino Conference, the veteran spiker stepped up and delivered key performances that helped stabilize the Cool Smashers en route to their 11th PVL championship.

The 31-year-old Valdez received an average of 10.2 media votes and 2.8 team votes to secure the recognition in the annual awards night, also backed by Immuni+.

She bested other top nominees Chennie Tagaod of Akari and Royse Tubino of Farm Fresh for the award deliberated by print and online scribes regularly covering the Sports Vision-organized women’s professional volleyball league.

On the other hand, Dy captured the Comeback Player of the Year award after a triumphant return from a lengthy recovery from a knee injury.

The PLDT star returned to action in January 2025 after being sidelined for 559 days and eventually rediscovered her rhythm in time to help the High Speed Hitters win both the 2025 PVL On Tour and Invitational Conference titles.

Dy delivered some of the team’s biggest moments during that stretch, including scoring championship-winning points through kill blocks in both title-clinching matches.

She then carried that momentum into the All-Filipino Conference, helping steer PLDT High Speed Hitters to a bronze medal finish — the franchise’s best result in the all-local tournament to date.

The 30-year-old opposite hitter topped the voting with 10.2 media votes and 4.8 team votes, edging out fellow finalists Ces Molina of Farm Fresh, Jema Galanza of Creamline, and Kat Tolentino of Choco Mucho.

Meanwhile, Santos emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of the season.

The Cignal winger will be recognized as this year’s Most Improved Player award.

Following her move from PLDT, Santos transformed into the Super Spikers’ primary scoring option and embraced the responsibility of being one of the team’s go-to hitters.

Her explosive season was highlighted by a maiden MVP award in the 2025 PVL On Tour and a Finals appearance in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference — the Super Spikers’ first championship berth in two years.

Santos, who has joined the Capital1 Solar Spikers following Cigna’s leave of absence, dominated the voting for the award after receiving 12.0 media votes and 4.4 team votes.

She bested fellow finalists Justine Jazareno of Akari and Cloanne Mondonedo and Chinnie Arroyo of ZUS Coffee.