Throwing a nasty curveball to green card applicants in the U.S.

The subject memo, citing a litany of cases, further explains that adjusting one’s status in the US has long been considered a discretionary privilege by the courts, framing it as a form of extraordinary relief requiring the presence of extra unique circumstances to justify a favorable exercise of discretion.

Thus, according to the memo, the burden of proof — a hefty one at that — must generally lie with the applicant to convince the USCIS of one’s eligibility for adjustment of status.

Still, what’s gravely concerning is that even those with valid status, including people holding dual intent visas such as H-1B and L-1A, are subject to the new policy. This means that being in compliance with the terms of one’s visa is no longer considered a guarantee of adjustment of status eligibility.

The most damning impact, however, is reserved for people with prior status violations who have historically been allowed to adjust status in the US, mostly immediate relatives of American citizens. Indeed, having to go through consular processing may expose these people to years, if not decades, of reentry jeopardy unless a corresponding waiver is obtained beforehand.

Despite the nasty curveball, all is not lost, however. Umpires can always walk a targeted batter to first base or eject a headhunting pitcher. Indeed, the memo, for all its sneaky origin and projected brutal impact, may still be struck down by the umpires in judicial robes as an invalid exercise of rule-making power.