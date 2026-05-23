Shift in U.S. green card rule seen battering Pinoys

Filipino nurses and healthcare workers would be hit hardest. Filipino immigrants are concentrated overwhelmingly in healthcare occupations, primarily nursing, among employment-based green card recipients.

Filipinos are one of the largest sources of foreign-trained nurses in US hospitals. Many of them are mid-process, already living and working in the US on H-1B, TN, or EB-3 tracks, waiting for their priority dates to become current.

Until very recently, there was cautious optimism from a January 2026 Visa Bulletin cut-off date of 15 October 2024, the unskilled workers category for Filipinos, that leapfrogged by 18 months to “current” in April 2026, meaning there was no backlog for Filipino green card applicants in that category. This policy now threatens that progress, being “current” means nothing if they are forced to leave the US to apply and risk reentry.

A common pathway for Filipinos has been to arrive on a B-2 tourist visa, marry a US citizen, and adjust their status within the US. That path is now essentially closed except in “extraordinary circumstances.”

1-M permits yearly

According to The Washington Post, the United States grants more than one million green cards each year and, up until now, more than half of applicants were already in the United States.

Kahler said having green card applicants apply from their home nations “reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency.”

He said green card applications will be handled by the State Department at US consular offices abroad.

President Donald Trump campaigned for the White House on a pledge to expel millions of undocumented migrants, and his administration has also closed several legal pathways to US residency since he took office.

Also, those affected include many technology workers on temporary visas who might be eligible for green cards.

This includes top scientists in US universities and founders of billion-dollar companies.

People from India would have to wait through years of backlogs if they stopped working and went home to apply for green cards, and people from Russia would be unable to apply at all because there’s no US embassy there.

The USCIS announcement did refer to “extraordinary” circumstances that might allow continued processing of green cards in the United States, but it did not elaborate.

According to a policy memo issued Friday, USCIS agents “must consider and weigh all the relevant evidence” and determine “if approval of the alien’s adjustment of status application is in the best interest of the United States.”