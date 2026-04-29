Re-vetting Biden-era green card approvals

Of this total, 21,000 cases were fully investigated, resulting in a finding of fraud in about 65 percent of the cases. Moreover, over 7,000 site visits were conducted and more than 26,000 social media checks were initiated to ferret out fraud and national security and public safety concerns.

However, based on previous official announcements and policy actions of the Trump administration, the focus seems to be geared more towards specific types of cases and certain groups of immigrants rather than the immigrant population as a whole.

Among those facing potential re-vetting and revocation are green card holders and political asylees from so-called “countries of concern” such as Afghanistan, Burundi, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Understandably, every US green card holder, including those originating from the Philippines, has reason to be anxious given the current administration’s unrelenting campaign against both legal and illegal immigration that leaves even naturalized US citizens vulnerable.

However, based on the tenor of the USCIS Director’s pronouncements and for practical considerations, including manpower limitations, it is generally anticipated that the impact will be limited to certain types of cases such as family-based green cards resulting from the Biden-era humanitarian parole and family reunification programs, marriage-based cases approved sans interview during the pandemic period, cases approved without undergoing strict vetting under the public charge criteria, as well as asylum-based green cards issued to people from “countries of concern.”

Of course, it is always possible that more cases will be investigated in the ongoing re-vetting campaign. However, for the sake of their own mental health, US green card holders, especially those whose cases were processed long before the Biden era, should watch things unfold through a half-filled glass of optimism rather than a half-empty goblet of despair.