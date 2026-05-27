Subsidized ferry fare to benefit more than 8,000 Surigaonons daily

Thousands of Surigaonons are expected to benefit from the rollout of the “Lakbay Alalay ng Gobyerno (Layag)” program, which will lower sea transport fare.

Among the beneficiaries from the government subsidy on major sea routes are workers, students, fishermen and families who rely on regular sea travel for their livelihood and daily needs.

It is estimated that more than 8,000 beneficiaries daily will directly benefit from the implementation of the program, particularly those traveling between Surigao City, Surigao del Norte and San Jose, Dinagat Islands; Socorro, Surigao del Norte and Hayanggabon, Surigao del Norte; and Socorro, Surigao del Norte and Dapa, Surigao del Norte.