Subsidized ferry fare to benefit more than 8,000 Surigaonons daily

Thousands of Surigaonons are expected to benefit from the rollout of the “Lakbay Alalay ng Gobyerno (Layag)” program, which will lower sea transport fare.
Among the beneficiaries from the government subsidy on major sea routes are workers, students, fishermen and families who rely on regular sea travel for their livelihood and daily needs.
It is estimated that more than 8,000 beneficiaries daily will directly benefit from the implementation of the program, particularly those traveling between Surigao City, Surigao del Norte and San Jose, Dinagat Islands; Socorro, Surigao del Norte and Hayanggabon, Surigao del Norte; and Socorro, Surigao del Norte and Dapa, Surigao del Norte.
Shipping operators have expressed their support for the implementation of the program, which they said is a great help to strengthen public transportation and ease the burden of Surigaonons, according to the Maritime Industry Authority.
Nationwide, 10 million sea passengers are expected to benefit from the lower ferry fare through P200 million subsidy allocated by the government for the maritime transportation sector.
Senior Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor said ferry operators will also benefit as the service contracting scheme assures them of reasonable earnings.
A total 33 shipping operators and 93 passenger vessels are initially participating in the Layag program.
The fare subsidy per passenger ranges from P10 to P192, depending on the route and approved fare differential. The passenger will remain at the base fare, while the government will cover the additional cost, Marina said.