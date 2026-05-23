Ferry service resumes after decade

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Municipality of Oslob on Saturday welcomed the reopening of the ferry service linking Oslob to Larena in Siquijor, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental, and vice versa.

The Mainit Port in Oslob had remained dormant for more than a decade after sustaining damage from typhoon “Pablo” (Bopha).

Asian Marine Transport Corp. (AMTC) chief executive officer Paul Rodriguez said the company decided to rehabilitate the port since the damage was only minimal.