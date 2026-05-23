Ferry service resumes after decade

The Cebu Provincial Government and the Municipality of Oslob on Saturday welcomed the reopening of the ferry service linking Oslob to Larena in Siquijor, Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental, and vice versa.
The Mainit Port in Oslob had remained dormant for more than a decade after sustaining damage from typhoon “Pablo” (Bopha).
Asian Marine Transport Corp. (AMTC) chief executive officer Paul Rodriguez said the company decided to rehabilitate the port since the damage was only minimal.
“Although it is not fully completed, it is now operational,” Rodriguez said.
The ferry service currently operates with smaller vessels and one daily trip, with plans to expand operations as demand increases.
Rodriguez said around 200 passengers, including foreign tourists, recently used the service through information spread by word of mouth and social media.
Long-term plans include extending the route to Panglao, Bohol, to create a broader regional tourism circuit.
Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the reopening, describing it as an important step toward stronger regional connectivity and economic growth.
She stressed that the Cebu Provincial Government supports improved transportation for island provinces that rely heavily on maritime commerce.
Oslob Mayor Ronald Guaren said the port’s reopening would help revitalize the town’s economy and provide travelers easier access to multiple destinations.
Oslob is widely known for its whale shark, or “butanding,” attraction.
The construction of Mainit Port was initiated during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo to improve inter-island connectivity.