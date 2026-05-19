Agusan del Sur rolls out free transport, tours for 2026 Palaro delegates

“Sa pamamagitan ng Libreng Sakay at libreng tours ng Agusan del Sur, mas nagiging magaan, masaya, at makabuluhan ang karanasan ng ating mga atleta at delegado,” Angara said in a statement.

The free-ride program will deploy e-buses and tricycles to 36 venues located in Bayugan City and in the municipalities of Bunawan, Esperanza, Talacogon, Prosperidad, and San Francisco. The Palaro is set from 24 to 31 May.

Provincial officials said the measure is intended to address mobility challenges in hosting the week-long event, where participants typically move between far-apart sites for games and training.

Aside from transportation, delegates may avail of free tours to several destinations including Tugonan Falls, Bega Falls and Ecotourism Park, Puting Buhangin Cave, the Agusan Provincial Museum, the Agusan Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Toog Centennial Tree.

Through a partnership with Surigao del Sur, trips to the Bretania Group of Islands and the Enchanted River are also included.

Tour schedules run from 17 to 22 May and 27 May to 1 June. The provincial government will shoulder transportation and entrance fees.