STORM SURGE

Rain or Shine’s (RoS) bench mob made it happen as the relievers put up a great supporting effort in a 97-85 Game 4 rout of Barangay Ginebra to level the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup semifinals series Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Elasto Painters got 48 bench points with Christian Manaytay and Adrian Nocum leading the second stringers in a mighty bounce back for a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven showdown.

“This is what we want — to prolong the series. The longer the series, the more chances it will give us, maybe just a chance. I feel our longer rotation… our bench can help out if we could extend this to six or seven games,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.