Sustaining the storm

Head coach Yeng Guiao expects his squad to bring the same determination it has shown in front of a 10,412-strong crowd inside the Ynares Center-Antipolo in the previous game.

“To play a team like Ginebra, with their GOAT (greatest of all time) import (in Justin Brownlee), GOAT coach (Tim Cone), half of the Gilas team, the probable best player of the conference in their team so who are we? We just wanted to fight and see how far we can go. At least, we were able to score Game 1,” the fiery mentor said.

A decisive 11-0 run in the last two minutes, behind imports Jaylen Johnson, Jhonard Clarito and Gian Mamuyac, gave Rain or Shine the separation it needed to cushion the Kings’ comeback attempt and come up with the victory.

Guiao thought they got lucky but hopes that their luck won’t run out soon.

“Nakaisang tsamba. Let’s see how many more we can muster. We’re just like someone running an errand and suddenly found ourselves in the semis,” said Guiao, whose squad is just three wins away from a return to the finals after 10 years.

“Of course, it’s really encouraging to win game one against a tough team like Ginebra. It really boosts your morale. But the series is long. It’s a seven-game series. They’re very, very talented. They’re very experienced in a situation like this,” he added.