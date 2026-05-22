Ginebra strikes back

Ginebra withstood a furious fourth quarter rally by Rain or Shine that cut its once-imposing 24-point lead to just four with 32 seconds remaining, with timely baskets and crucial free throws.

Game 3 is on Sunday at the same Pasay venue.

“It was really a Rain or Shine style of game again. They played their style again. They kept the pace up and wore us down and then came down in the fourth quarter and gave themselves a chance to win,” Kings coach Tim Cone said.

“From a coaching stand point we expect them to do and you just have to hope that enough energy down the stretch to hold them at bay and you have to keep your poise. I didn’t think we kept our poise well but we were able to keep them at bay.”