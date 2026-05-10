Family driver nabbed for P640-K theft in Pasay

A 38-year-old family driver was apprehended in Pasay City on Friday morning after his own social media activity allegedly exposed the theft of P640,000 worth of luxury items from his employer.

The incident unfolded at around 10 a.m. on May 9, when the employer’s 20-year-old son discovered that a Panerai Submersible Carbotech wristwatch valued at P600,000 and a Hermès Clic H bracelet worth P40,000 had been taken from the family’s vehicle.

The investigation took a digital turn when the son found the stolen bracelet listed for sale on a Facebook Marketplace group.