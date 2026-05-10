Family driver nabbed for P640-K theft in Pasay

A 38-year-old family driver was apprehended in Pasay City on Friday morning after his own social media activity allegedly exposed the theft of P640,000 worth of luxury items from his employer.
The incident unfolded at around 10 a.m. on May 9, when the employer’s 20-year-old son discovered that a Panerai Submersible Carbotech wristwatch valued at P600,000 and a Hermès Clic H bracelet worth P40,000 had been taken from the family’s vehicle.
The investigation took a digital turn when the son found the stolen bracelet listed for sale on a Facebook Marketplace group.
After spotting a comment from an account bearing the driver’s name, the son initiated a message exchange to verify the item. The suspect allegedly provided crucial evidence after sending a photograph of the bracelet that showed the armrest of the family’s vehicle in the background.
When confronted with the evidence, the suspect allegedly admitted to the theft and voluntarily returned the Hermès bracelet. However, he disclosed that the Panerai watch had already been sold to an undisclosed buyer.
Responding officers from the Pasay City Police Sub-Station 1 took the driver into custody. He now faces charges of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code.