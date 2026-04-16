Not all package deliveries to a prison go through the gate guards.
The Marcy Correctional Facility, a men’s medium-security state prison in Oneida County, New York, received a package not only outside of business hours, but without a delivery guy handing it over on 14 March.
A drone flying between the prison’s dormitory buildings past 1 a.m. dropped the package which was recovered by a facility staffer, according to reports.
When the package was opened, it contained two knives, eight inches in length and double-edged, 530 grams of an unknown substance police described as “green” and “leafy,” five full-size pieces of paper saturated in unknown chemicals described as “intoxicating,” a cell phone, two hair clippers with chargers and accessories, and four bandanas, The Associated Press reported.
The incident prompted the New York State Department of Corrections to repeat its call for the governor and legislature to pass a law criminalizing the use of drones within 500 feet of correctional facilities.
Meanwhile, what fell on a street in the Longhu District of Shantou, Guangdong province, China on Tuesday morning delighted pedestrians.
Cash in 1,000 Hong Kong dollar bills rained down on the street and passersby scrambled to grab the money in front of the Star Lake City residential complex.
Videos and photos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, with some people claiming to have collected multiple banknotes, The Standard (TS) reported.
The Star Lake City property management said the money was thrown by a woman resident of the complex for unknown reasons and that they were cooperating with the police investigation, according to TS.
Rumors circulating on social media said the woman began throwing the cash out the window of her condominium unit during a dispute with her husband.
The property management urged those who picked up the money to return it to its office or to the local police station so it could be returned to its owner.