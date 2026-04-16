A drone flying between the prison’s dormitory buildings past 1 a.m. dropped the package which was recovered by a facility staffer, according to reports.

When the package was opened, it contained two knives, eight inches in length and double-edged, 530 grams of an unknown substance police described as “green” and “leafy,” five full-size pieces of paper saturated in unknown chemicals described as “intoxicating,” a cell phone, two hair clippers with chargers and accessories, and four bandanas, The Associated Press reported.

The incident prompted the New York State Department of Corrections to repeat its call for the governor and legislature to pass a law criminalizing the use of drones within 500 feet of correctional facilities.

Meanwhile, what fell on a street in the Longhu District of Shantou, Guangdong province, China on Tuesday morning delighted pedestrians.