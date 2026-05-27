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Rolling Thunder near NBA Finals

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander dazzles with 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference Finals series.
SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander dazzles with 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference Finals series. JOE MURPHY/agence france-presse
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LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 to move within one win of a return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder punished an error-strewn performance by San Antonio to claim a victory which leaves the reigning NBA champions 3-2 up with two games remaining in the Western Conference finals.

San Antonio had leveled the series at 2-2 with a battling performance on Sunday but never got going in a lackluster Game 5 display at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center.

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander dazzles with 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference Finals series.
Shai shines, helps Thunder tie series

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had a miserable shooting night, scoring 20 points but making just 4-of-15 attempts from the field while grabbing only six rebounds.

Spurs forward Devin Vassell also had a night to forget, scoring just six points from 2-of-11 shooting after averaging 17 points in the opening four games of the series.

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander dazzles with 32 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference Finals series.
Thunder deafen Spurs, grab 2-1 lead

Oklahoma City will head to San Antonio for Thursday’s game six with a chance to clinch the series after a typically clinical performance, recovering from a slow start to seal a deserved win.

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