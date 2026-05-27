Rolling Thunder near NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 to move within one win of a return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder punished an error-strewn performance by San Antonio to claim a victory which leaves the reigning NBA champions 3-2 up with two games remaining in the Western Conference finals.

San Antonio had leveled the series at 2-2 with a battling performance on Sunday but never got going in a lackluster Game 5 display at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center.