Shai shines, helps Thunder tie series

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled the Oklahoma City Thunder level with San Antonio on Wednesday, as the defending National Basketball Association (NBA) champions won their second heavyweight Western Conference finals clash, 122-113.

Having been largely kept in check in Monday’s Game 1 loss to the Spurs, the league’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player scored 30 points and provided nine assists.

The Thunder’s home win poises the series at 1-1, with the teams next headed to San Antonio for games three and four on Friday and Saturday.