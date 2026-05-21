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Shai shines, helps Thunder tie series

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points and nine assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference finals series.
SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points and nine assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference finals series.Courtesy of Jesse D. Garrabrant/Agence France-Presse
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LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled the Oklahoma City Thunder level with San Antonio on Wednesday, as the defending National Basketball Association (NBA) champions won their second heavyweight Western Conference finals clash, 122-113.

Having been largely kept in check in Monday’s Game 1 loss to the Spurs, the league’s back-to-back Most Valuable Player scored 30 points and provided nine assists.

The Thunder’s home win poises the series at 1-1, with the teams next headed to San Antonio for games three and four on Friday and Saturday.

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points and nine assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference finals series.
Thunder slam Suns, grab 2-0 lead

“The guys brought it tonight, knowing what it would have meant if we lost this one,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

“We brought the energy from the jump.”

Two nights after it had taken a double-overtime classic to separate them, the two teams with the best NBA regular-season records put on another intense display.

SHAI Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 points and nine assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of their NBA Western Conference finals series.
Thunder, Pistons up 2-0

Following a tied first quarter, the Thunder roared ahead for an 11-point half-time lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who had endured a sluggish start in the previous game, led the charge from tip-off, regularly scoring from mid-range.

His team hustled for 13 turnovers worth 16 points in the first half alone.

The Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama — 

NBA Western Conference finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder Spurs
Oklahoma City vs San Antonio Game 2
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