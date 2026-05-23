Thunder deafen Spurs, grab 2-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder survived an early onslaught to score a 123-108 victory over the San Antonio Spurs and take a 2-1 lead in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference Finals series on Friday.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Gilgeous-Alexander led another dominant all-round offensive performance by the reigning NBA champions, who saw four members of their bench finish in double figures to set up the precious road win.

Jared McCain led the Thunder bench scorers with 24 points while Jaylin Williams drained five three-pointers in an 18-point contribution.