Dear Atty. Nico,

I have a dilemma with my recently purchased real property. I received a letter coming from the court that I was being sued for buying the property from a person who was, allegedly, not its owner and that the true owners had already been deceased long before the sale happened between them.

However, I read somewhere from the internet that a buyer in good faith is “one who buys property of another, without notice that some other person has a right to, or interest in, such property and pays full and fair price for the same, at the time of such purchase, or before he has notice of the claim or interest of some other persons in the property.”

Furthermore, I possess a title of the subject land given to me by the seller. Can I use this argument as my defense against their claim?

Thank you in advance for your response.

Laura