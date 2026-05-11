In the case of Ocampo v. Batara-Sapad, G.R. No. 256343 (2 April 2025), the Supreme Court held that, “[u]nder Articles 1477 and 1496 of the Civil Code, ownership of the thing sold is vested in the buyer upon delivery. Article 1582 of the same Code obligates the buyer to accept delivery and pay the price of the thing sold.” Further, records here show that 1) the buyer had already partially paid; 2) buyers already assumed possession of the property; and 3) seller and buyer did not stipulate any terms for the sale apart from the purchase price and payments through installment.

Under Article 1497 of the Civil Code, the object of a sale contract is deemed delivered when it is placed in the control and possession of the buyer. Here, the buyer having taken possession, is a holder of the title, paid real property taxes, and made improvements on the same are strong signs that a verbal sale had taken place.

Thus, you as the buyer already living in the property could use these evidence of the verbal sale agreement as basis for ownership, even without a written contract. Nonetheless, you are bound to pay the remaining balance to complete the sale and obtain full rights to the property.

Atty. Angela Antonio