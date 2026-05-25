Sale validity

Furthermore, the scope of Article 1403 (2) is limited to the enforcement of an unwritten contract. It does not apply to contracts that have been partially or totally implemented and ‘taking possession of the property and making improvements thereon serve as indicators that an oral sale of a piece of land had already been executed.’”

In relation to your query on legal remedy, you may require him to pay the unpaid installment of the purchase price as your aunt, by law, is not authorized to receive payment on behalf of your grandmother.

In the same case abovementioned, the Court, citing Cembrano v. City of Butuan, explained the effect of payment to an unauthorized person… When payment is made to the wrong party, however, the obligation is not extinguished as to the creditor who is without fault or negligence even if the debtor acted in utmost good faith and by mistake as to the person of the creditor or through error induced by fraud of a third person. In general, a payment in order to be effective to discharge an obligation, must be made to the proper person. Thus, payment must be made to the obligee himself or to an agent having authority, express or implied, to receive the particular payment.

Under the facts stated, it is safe to assume that your aunt was not authorized by your deceased grandmother to accept payment for the remaining installment of the purchase price. Therefore, any payment given to her cannot bind the latter or you as the successor.

Atty. Nico Antonio