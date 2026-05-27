Quad pledge spurs hope for Pacific port plan

SYDNEY, Australia (AFP) — Fiji Ports’ chief said Wednesday a “surprise” announcement by the US, Australia, India and Japan to build a port had spurred hopes of Quad backing for a billion dollar plan to relocate the South Pacific nation’s main dock.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka pitched his plan to redevelop his country’s port and ship building industry to Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2023.

Around a hundred Chinese fishing vessels ply the Pacific Ocean from a base at Fiji’s Suva Port, which also encompasses the country’s navy base and hosts visits from the Chinese navy’s space and missile tracking vessel Yuan Wang 7.