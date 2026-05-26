Rubio pushes Quad unity

Speaking alongside his counterparts in New Delhi, Rubio said the Quad had become “even more relevant and more important because of recent events around the world.”

“Our goal collectively over the last year has been to turn this from a forum in which we meet and talk about problems, to one where we actually do something about it,” Rubio said, adding cooperation was advancing “pretty aggressively.”

Rubio said the four nations should deepen cooperation on critical minerals, an area where Washington is seeking to counter China’s dominance in resources vital to advanced technology. He also cited work on freedom of navigation, humanitarian response and energy security.

“Each of these four nations represented here today bring unique capabilities, that collectively we can bring to bear on some of the most significant problems facing the world,” Rubio said.

Still, divisions surfaced over Iran and broader security priorities.

Washington has increasingly invoked freedom of navigation as it seeks support against Iran following the US-Israeli war launched 28 February, which triggered tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and drove up oil prices.