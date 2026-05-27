PEZA courts Australian, NZ investors

“Through this mission, we wanted to show our Australian and New Zealand partners that the Philippines is not only a cost-effective destination, but a strategic partner that understands their business needs, work culture, and service expectations,” Panga said.

“Our people’s strong English proficiency, adaptability, professionalism, and natural warmth fit very well with the business culture of Australia and New Zealand. Through PEZA, we are ready to provide the right ecosystem, support, and handholding needed for investors to grow and succeed in the Philippines,” he added.

The Philippine Pavilion at the Digital Health Festival featured eight companies, including PEZA-registered firms Advanced World Solutions, Inc., Pointwest Technologies Corp. and Visaya KPO Corp..

PEZA also met with several Australian and New Zealand firms exploring expansion or partnerships in the Philippines.

Among them was Appen Butler Hill Pty Ltd., which said it plans to create over 1,100 additional jobs in the Philippines amid rising demand for AI training and annotation services.

Cloudstaff Pty Ltd., which operates in the Philippines as CS Global, also reaffirmed its expansion plans after growing its local workforce to more than 7,500 employees.

Meanwhile, A.S. White said it is considering expanding into more Philippine “new wave cities” after increasing its local workforce to more than 1,300 employees.

PEZA also engaged organizations involved in renewable energy, financial services, advanced recycling, food manufacturing and aviation technology, including AMSL Aero and MusoLingo.

The agency said the mission builds on improving economic ties between the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, supported by regional trade frameworks such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Australia elevated its relations with the Philippines to a Strategic Partnership in 2023, while New Zealand has identified the Philippines as among the economies expected to double in size by 2033.

As of 2025, PEZA said 91 Australian companies are registered in Philippine economic zones, accounting for over P19 billion in investments and employing more than 40,000 Filipinos.