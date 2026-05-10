Japanese firms consider expansion at Phl ecozones — PEZA

PEZA also met with E-SUPPORTLINK Ltd., a Japanese agri-technology company developing artificial intelligence and drone-based systems for crop monitoring and disease detection in banana plantations.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office XI, the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office XI, and banana producers in Davao to pilot the technology locally.

Aside from serving banana plantations, E-SUPPORTLINK is also exploring opportunities to expand into coconut, cacao, and pineapple production while considering the establishment of AI processing operations in the Philippines as an information technology and business process management locator.

PEZA likewise held discussions with a major Japanese construction and real estate development group exploring expansion into the Philippines. The company is studying the possible registration of its computer-aided design operations with PEZA, citing strong growth prospects in the local market compared with other ASEAN economies.

Another prospective investor engaged during the mission was a Japanese manufacturer of health monitoring and precision measuring devices, currently evaluating potential ASEAN locations for its third factory.

The company produces weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and other wellness-related instruments and is studying the possible transfer of part of its operations from another country into a new manufacturing site in the region.