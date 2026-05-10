Japanese firms consider expansion at Phl ecozones — PEZA

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) stepped up efforts to attract more Japanese investments after holding a series of high-level meetings with manufacturers, technology firms, and industry groups in Japan aimed at expanding operations and bringing new projects into Philippine economic zones.
Led by PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga, the investment mission from 27 April to 1 May focused on advanced manufacturing, electronics, agri-technology, construction services, health technology, and professional services as the agency seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a regional production and export hub.
“Japan remains one of PEZA’s most important and trusted investment partners. Through this mission, we were able to reaffirm our commitment to existing Japanese locators while also opening doors for new projects in high-value manufacturing, digital services, agri-technology, and support industries,” Panga said.
Among the companies PEZA engaged was Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., one of Japan’s largest materials and electronics firms, which is studying possible expansion opportunities in the Philippines as global demand for electric vehicles continues to rise.
The company’s Philippine operations, focused on the production and recycling of rare earth magnets used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, and optical devices, currently employ more than 4,300 workers. PEZA noted that Shin-Etsu maintains its biggest operations in the Philippines.
PEZA also met with E-SUPPORTLINK Ltd., a Japanese agri-technology company developing artificial intelligence and drone-based systems for crop monitoring and disease detection in banana plantations.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office XI, the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office XI, and banana producers in Davao to pilot the technology locally.
Aside from serving banana plantations, E-SUPPORTLINK is also exploring opportunities to expand into coconut, cacao, and pineapple production while considering the establishment of AI processing operations in the Philippines as an information technology and business process management locator.
PEZA likewise held discussions with a major Japanese construction and real estate development group exploring expansion into the Philippines. The company is studying the possible registration of its computer-aided design operations with PEZA, citing strong growth prospects in the local market compared with other ASEAN economies.
Another prospective investor engaged during the mission was a Japanese manufacturer of health monitoring and precision measuring devices, currently evaluating potential ASEAN locations for its third factory.
The company produces weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and other wellness-related instruments and is studying the possible transfer of part of its operations from another country into a new manufacturing site in the region.