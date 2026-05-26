PBBM to Japan’s OFWs: Seize the moment but don’t forget your roots

Marcos Jr. then assured the government’s continued commitment to protecting their welfare, underscoring the importance of the Filipino community in strengthening Philippine-Japan relations.

Marcos also expressed gratitude for the contributions and sacrifices of overseas Filipinos working across various sectors in Japan, including factories, offices, schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and construction sites.

“Bago pa man kami makipagpulong sa mga pinuno ng Japan, minarapat naming unahin ang pakikipagkita sa inyo, sapagkat kayo ang dahilan kung bakit mahalaga ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Japan. Kayo ang nagbibigay ng buhay sa ugnayang ito,” the President said in his remarks at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

There are an estimated 350,000 Filipinos living and working in Japan.

President Marcos emphasized that the administration continues to work tirelessly to safeguard the rights, welfare, and safety of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Napakahalaga po para sa amin na maipabatid sa inyo na ang inyong pamahalaan ay walang tigil at walang sawang nagsisikap upang mapangalagaan ang inyong mga karapatan, kapakanan, at kaligtasan habang kayo ay naghahanapbuhay sa ibayong dagat,” President Marcos added.

The President described young Filipinos in Japan as the “torch bearers” for the next 70 years of Philippine-Japan relations and expressed confidence that they will continue to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

President Marcos likewise paid tribute to older members of the Filipino community who paved the way for younger generations to thrive in Japan.

Meanwhile, the President also shared the impact of the recent conflict in the Middle East on the Philippines, which triggered higher oil prices and rising costs of basic commodities.

President Marcos noted that the government responded by declaring a State of National Energy Emergency and implementing the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Program to stabilize fuel supply, prevent hoarding, and provide assistance to affected sectors.

The President emphasized that the energy crisis underscored the importance of international cooperation, saying no country can address such challenges alone.

Despite global economic challenges, President Marcos said the Philippines and Japan continue to work closely together to ease the burden on their people and strengthen economic resilience.

The Chief Executive said his visit, undertaken upon the invitation of the Japanese government, aims to further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas such as labor protection, trade and commerce, defense and regional security, and people-to-people exchanges.