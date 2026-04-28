Pag-IBIG home loan releases rise 9% in Q1

The increase in loan releases comes as the government pushes to expand homeownership under the housing program of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the growth reflects progress in broadening access to housing while supporting economic activity.

“The efforts of the Marcos administration are bearing fruit. More Filipino workers are now gaining access to decent homes, and this is a clear step forward in fulfilling President Marcos’ directive to make homeownership within reach of more families,” Aliling said.

He added that housing development also contributes to job creation and supports construction and related industries.

For its part, Pag-IBIG Fund said it remains focused on providing affordable financing options to its members.

“What the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan gives our members is a real chance to own a home through monthly payments that are often lower than rent,” said Marilene C. Acosta.

She added that responsible repayment by borrowers helps sustain the fund and allows more members to access housing loans.

The agency continues to prioritize programs that expand affordability, particularly for underserved sectors, as part of broader efforts to increase homeownership nationwide.