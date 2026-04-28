Pag-IBIG housing loans up 9 percent

Pag-IBIG Fund released P32.92 billion in home loans in the first quarter of 2026, up nine percent from P30.22 billion in the same period last year, as the agency continued to expand access to home financing for Filipino workers.
The amount financed 20,926 homes from January to March 2026, also higher than the 20,315 homes financed in the first quarter of 2025. Of these, socialized housing loans accounted for P2.95 billion, financing 3,439 homes, up 68 percent in amount and 92 percent in number of units from the same period last year — reflecting Pag-IBIG Fund’s continued push to serve members from the low income sector.
The growth comes as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visited housing projects financed by Pag-IBIG Fund in recent weeks, where he inspected ongoing developments and met with borrowers who are now homeowners. The visits highlighted the administration’s efforts to improve access to decent housing under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the increase in home loan releases reflected the progress in implementing President Marcos’s directive to expand homeownership while supporting economic activities.
“The efforts of the Marcos administration are bearing fruit. More Filipino workers are gaining access to decent homes, and this is a clear step forward in fulfilling President Marcos’ directive to bring homeownership within reach of more families,” Aliling said.
“Housing also creates jobs, supports construction and allied industries, and helps drive economic activity. As the Expanded 4PH Program continues to provide greater affordability, we expect even more opportunities for homeownership to open for our members, especially those from underserved sectors. This is Bagong Pilipinas in action,” he added.
Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the agency remains focused on helping members acquire homes through affordable monthly payments while keeping the fund financially strong for future borrowers.
“What the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan gives our members is a real chance to own a home through monthly payments that are often lower than rent. The amount they save from lower monthly payments can then go to food, education, daily needs, and even to their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and MP2 Savings. This matters most for our members from the lower-income sectors,” Acosta said.
“At the same time, Pag-IBIG Fund remains strong because our borrowers continue to pay responsibly. We thank them for keeping their accounts updated, because through their discipline, we are able to help more Filipino families own a home,” she added.