Pag-IBIG housing loans up 9 percent

“Housing also creates jobs, supports construction and allied industries, and helps drive economic activity. As the Expanded 4PH Program continues to provide greater affordability, we expect even more opportunities for homeownership to open for our members, especially those from underserved sectors. This is Bagong Pilipinas in action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the agency remains focused on helping members acquire homes through affordable monthly payments while keeping the fund financially strong for future borrowers.

“What the Pag-IBIG Housing Loan gives our members is a real chance to own a home through monthly payments that are often lower than rent. The amount they save from lower monthly payments can then go to food, education, daily needs, and even to their Pag-IBIG Regular Savings and MP2 Savings. This matters most for our members from the lower-income sectors,” Acosta said.

“At the same time, Pag-IBIG Fund remains strong because our borrowers continue to pay responsibly. We thank them for keeping their accounts updated, because through their discipline, we are able to help more Filipino families own a home,” she added.