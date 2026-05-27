No bad blood between Eala, Jovic

“I think it was a tough one. Alex is a great player, one of the toughest first rounds, especially as a seeded player, that I could have gotten. But I hung tough when I needed to and was happy to get it done in straights,” Jovic said.

“We practiced together a ton. We played doubles together a ton. So, I think we both know our tendencies and everyone was ready for the other one. It was just about who was going to play their game a bit better that day.”

Still, Eala has two more Grand Slam competitions to prepare for in the Wimbledon Championships in Great Britain from 29 June to 12 July and the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York from 23 August to 13 September.

To prepare for Wimbledon, Eala will compete in the Queen’s Club Championships in London from 8 to 14 June following her French Open campaign.

Should Eala be available, she will also participate in the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya from 19 September to 4 October, where she will be gunning for the country’s first ever gold medal in the women’s singles event.

Eala said she is glad with her growth and development after a year of competing on the WTA Tour.

“I’m super proud of how far I’ve come. I’m confident in myself,” Eala said.

“I’m confident in how I play even through losses like this and I think that’s very important. It’s very difficult to achieve every single week, so I take that in my stride.”