Eala undaunted by setback

“Yeah, I’m happy with my performance. I think I was able to reach a good level of tennis,” Eala said.

“I don’t think it was an easy win for her so yeah, of course, there are things to work on and learnings from this match. But I think I’m heading in a good direction.”

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna is tipped to rise from No. 42 to No. 38 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings in the coming days thanks to her making it as far as the Last 32 of the Italian Open.

Eala said she is satisfied with the way she played.

“I think I moved well today and I took my chances when I needed to. I’m very happy with this week because I do see the improvement on clay court, especially when you compare it to my experience here last year,” Eala said.

“I’m really happy with how I’ve been playing and the work I’ve been doing off-competition with my team.”

Eala’s Italian Open journey isn’t over yet as she will join forces with No. 25 Hailey Baptiste of the United States for the first time in their careers in doubles play.

They will be taking on No. 39 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and No. 96 and American Taylor Townsend in the Round of 32.

“We didn’t get into the initial draw and we were first out. Then we got the news today, so I’m really happy to stay here in Rome and have a couple more days playing at this level,” Eala said.