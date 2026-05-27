Nearly 4,000 jeepney drivers in Region 1 receive cash aid amid fuel price hikes

A total of P19.995 million in cash assistance was released to 3,999 legitimate members of various Jeepney Operators and Drivers Associations (JODA) in the region.

Among the beneficiaries was Fortunato Reyes of San Juan, La Union, who said he returned to driving after fuel prices gradually eased, despite still struggling with low daily earnings.

Reyes, who has been driving a jeepney for 30 years, said there was a time when he stopped operating because of the high cost of fuel. He added that his daily income now ranges from P300 to P400, which he said is still not enough to support his family’s needs.

The DSWD earlier launched a similar cash relief program for tricycle drivers in different cities and municipalities in the region on 8 April before expanding the assistance to jeepney drivers.

Authorities said that although fuel prices have started to decline, many drivers continue to face financial difficulties due to increasing living expenses and unstable income from public transportation operations.

The agency said the government will continue prioritizing assistance programs for drivers and other vulnerable sectors affected by economic challenges