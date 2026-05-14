4,929 Kapampangan jeepney drivers, operators get financial aid

DSWD Field Office 3 Director Venus F. Rebuldela, who was present during the payout, greeted beneficiary Fernando Capiz Jr. who recently had a mild stroke that force him to stop working as a jeepney driver.

Thru the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), these situations are immediately addressed and has provided some financial relief to jeepney driver Fernado who is unable to work due to his condition.

With the directive of the director, Fernando underwent assessment from social workers to provide additional assistance from the DSWD Field Office 3, such as medical assistance and physical therapy. Fernando hopes that with the help from the DSWD, he can go back to work and support his family again.

The said payout was made possible thru the help of the LTFRB Region 3 in providing assistance to the drivers who were asking help regarding the list of beneficiaries, as well as to the Provincial Government who provided a venue and additional basic goods such as rice and canned foods.