4,929 Kapampangan jeepney drivers, operators get financial aid

Around 4,929 jeepney drivers and operators from various localities in Pampanga were given financial assistance by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Provincial Government at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando on 13 May 2026.
According to the DSWD, these 4,929 beneficiaries are qualified members of the Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (JODA), adding that the financial assistance of P5,000 each is part of the agency’s thrust to help the transportation sector who are affected by the fuel price increase.
DSWD Field Office 3 Director Venus F. Rebuldela, who was present during the payout, greeted beneficiary Fernando Capiz Jr. who recently had a mild stroke that force him to stop working as a jeepney driver.
Thru the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), these situations are immediately addressed and has provided some financial relief to jeepney driver Fernado who is unable to work due to his condition.
With the directive of the director, Fernando underwent assessment from social workers to provide additional assistance from the DSWD Field Office 3, such as medical assistance and physical therapy. Fernando hopes that with the help from the DSWD, he can go back to work and support his family again.
The said payout was made possible thru the help of the LTFRB Region 3 in providing assistance to the drivers who were asking help regarding the list of beneficiaries, as well as to the Provincial Government who provided a venue and additional basic goods such as rice and canned foods.