Over 4K jeepney drivers receive assistance

Nearly 5,000 jeepney drivers and operators in Pampanga received financial relief to help offset the rising cost of fuel.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the provincial government, distributed P5,000 each to 4,929 beneficiaries at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.
All recipients are members of the Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association.
The payout is part of the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, specifically targeting the transportation sector through its Cash Relief Assistance initiative.
During the event, DSWD Field Office 3 director Venus F. Rebuldela met with Fernando Capiz Jr., a longtime driver who was recently forced to stop working after suffering a mild stroke.
While Capiz received the standard cash grant, Rebuldela directed social workers to assess him for further medical assistance and physical therapy.
“I hope that with the help of the DSWD, I can return to work and support my family again,” Capiz said.
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Region 3 assisted in verifying the list of qualified beneficiaries for the payout. In addition to the cash grants, the Pampanga provincial government provided the venue and distributed packs containing rice and canned goods to the drivers.