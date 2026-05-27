Meralco removes 1,200-kg ‘spaghetti’ wires

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and the local government of Pasig have escalated joint wire-clearing operations to eliminate hazardous overhead cables and improve public safety.
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto, Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr., and Meralco vice president and Corporate Communications head Joe Zaldarriaga led the clearing operations along Mangga Avenue.
“Meralco proactively conducts more operations like these in collaboration with the local government units to safeguard the community from electrical hazards and minimize urban blight,” Zaldarriaga said.
He also reminded telecom companies and internet service providers using Meralco poles that they are required to secure permits before making attachments to the utility structures.
Meralco has already removed more than 1,200 kilograms of unauthorized cable and wire attachments in Pasig City this year.
The utility operator routinely conducts these cleanups under its Anti-Urban Blight Program to protect residential areas and maintain the structural integrity of its distribution network, which serves 8.3 million customers.