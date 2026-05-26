Pasig, Meralco crack down on dangerous ‘spaghetti wires’

Vico Sotto said the initiative was part of an ongoing collaboration between the city government and the utility provider.

“This is not just for today. Others might think this is only happening today in Barangay Kalawaan,” Sotto said in Filipino. “But in truth, we do this every day with Meralco.”

Joe Zaldarriaga, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications, stressed that the campaign would not be possible without the support of local government units.

“This is a huge help in carrying out our anti-urban blight campaign, because Meralco cannot do this on its own without the support of the local government,” Zaldarriaga said.

He also addressed criticism that Meralco supposedly failed to act on dangerous wire clusters, saying the cleanup drive demonstrates the company’s commitment to enforcing safety measures.

Because removing dense and often unlabeled wire clusters may temporarily disrupt internet and telephone services, Sotto appealed for public understanding while proper reconnection work is carried out.

“Do we want this forever? And not just like this, but worse? Or do we endure a few weeks, clear it, beautify it, and then the telcos will eventually reconnect them properly?” Sotto said.

Both the city government and Meralco also reminded telecommunications and internet providers to secure proper Request to Attach permits before installing cables on utility poles.

“It is not that hard to get an RTA,” Sotto said. “Those are Meralco’s poles, so we really should comply. We are not making it difficult for the telcos; we just want it to be orderly.”