Crackdown on illegal sirens, blinkers intensified

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday issued a stern warning to government officials and local government personnel against the unauthorized use of sirens and blinkers, stressing that only a select group of high-ranking leaders are legally permitted to use them.
LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao clarified that private vehicles used by government employees are strictly prohibited from using “wang-wang” devices or blinkers, regardless of the owner’s position.
“Under our law, those authorized to use blinkers or sirens are the president and the Presidential Security Command, the first family, the vice president, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House, and marked government enforcement and ambulance vehicles,” Lacanilao said in an interview.
Lacanilao stressed that other government agencies are not permitted to install these devices on unmarked or private vehicles.
He also urged the public to photograph and report unauthorized escorts or vehicles using blinkers, particularly those suspected of belonging to local government units.
“I have already issued show-cause orders involving cases where the escorts were not legitimate,” Lacanilao said. “Sometimes, LGUs use blinkers and escorts even if they are not authorized. Just take a photo and send it to us, preferably with the plate number visible.”
Violators face the confiscation of unauthorized devices and a minimum fine of P5,000 for a first offense. Lacanilao cited that the agency recently apprehended a congressman in Cebu for using a siren and flagged uniformed personnel using blinkers on private vehicles.
The LTO chief also addressed the misuse of government identification, revealing that the agency recently flagged a government-owned Ford Explorer using an improvised red plate. The vehicle’s private plate had reportedly been painted red rather than being officially issued by the LTO.
“There is really no privilege attached to red plates,” Lacanilao said. “In reality, some traffic enforcers hesitate to apprehend those vehicles. That should not happen. Government officials should also follow the law.”
When asked if he feared political backlash for penalizing high-ranking officials, Lacanilao said his priority is enforcement. “My job is simply to do my work. Whatever their reaction is, that’s up to them.”