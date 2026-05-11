Crackdown on illegal sirens, blinkers intensified

“Under our law, those authorized to use blinkers or sirens are the president and the Presidential Security Command, the first family, the vice president, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House, and marked government enforcement and ambulance vehicles,” Lacanilao said in an interview.

Lacanilao stressed that other government agencies are not permitted to install these devices on unmarked or private vehicles.

He also urged the public to photograph and report unauthorized escorts or vehicles using blinkers, particularly those suspected of belonging to local government units.

“I have already issued show-cause orders involving cases where the escorts were not legitimate,” Lacanilao said. “Sometimes, LGUs use blinkers and escorts even if they are not authorized. Just take a photo and send it to us, preferably with the plate number visible.”