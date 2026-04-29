5150 Camiguin takes spotlight

Spearheaded by the Philippine Sports Commission and supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, the series reflects a strategic vision: positioning the country as a world-class venue where high-level competition meets destination travel.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the four-leg circuit brings together seasoned triathletes and rising endurance stars in races that demand not only speed and strength but also adaptability to diverse island terrains.

The Camiguin leg marks a significant milestone, as the province hosts an event of this scale for the first time. Known for its volcanic landscapes, coastal roads and lush scenery, the island offers a race environment that is as visually stunning as it is physically demanding — an ideal showcase for both sport and tourism.

Filipina standout Bea Quiambao returns to lead the charge after a strong showing in Guimaras, where she shared top honors with Irienold Reig Jr., who will skip this leg. Quiambao faces a stacked field featuring competitors from 13 countries, highlighting the growing international appeal of the series.