Golf, travel and small mistakes

At least the bag was found, with all its contents intact.

It’s funny because only three days before that incident, I was ribbing a friend for losing her mobile phone inside the train. I kept telling her to be careful with her things, and assured her the phone would eventually be returned.

Before she left for Osaka, she was able to recover the phone.

The lesson became even clearer when I got home.

I left a newly bought wallet in a comfort room. I went back for it, but it was gone and never made it to the lost-and-found counter.

It is tempting to turn that into a comparison between places, but the more useful takeaway is broader: outcomes are often shaped less by intention alone and more by the systems and habits around us.

In Japan, lost items are more likely to be returned because the culture, the rules, and the public systems all point in the same direction.

Train stations, shops and other public spaces make it easier to surrender lost items, and people are expected to do so. In other places, similar systems may exist, but they are less trusted, less consistent, or less deeply followed. That difference often decides what gets recovered and what stays lost.

That is also true in golf.