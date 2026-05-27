Golf, travel and small mistakes

In golf, the smallest lapse doesn’t always cost you one shot — it can cost you the entire round. And sometimes, the lesson begins long before you step onto the course.
I just came from Japan, where I managed to squeeze in a round at Kasco Hanaha Golf Club, a spacious multi-course facility in Narita that blends a playable layout with the natural scenery of the Hokuso area. As always, golf in Japan does not disappoint.
But the real lesson came on the way home.
I left a backpack containing my laptop, phone and other gadgets in a train station. I reported the incident after arriving at Narita Airport, and I was relieved when I was told the bag had been recovered. Since I could no longer return to the station to claim it myself, I asked whether someone could pick it up on my behalf. I was told that was not allowed, so I had no choice but to book another travel to Tokyo.
At least the bag was found, with all its contents intact.
It’s funny because only three days before that incident, I was ribbing a friend for losing her mobile phone inside the train. I kept telling her to be careful with her things, and assured her the phone would eventually be returned.
Before she left for Osaka, she was able to recover the phone.
The lesson became even clearer when I got home.
I left a newly bought wallet in a comfort room. I went back for it, but it was gone and never made it to the lost-and-found counter.
It is tempting to turn that into a comparison between places, but the more useful takeaway is broader: outcomes are often shaped less by intention alone and more by the systems and habits around us.
In Japan, lost items are more likely to be returned because the culture, the rules, and the public systems all point in the same direction.
Train stations, shops and other public spaces make it easier to surrender lost items, and people are expected to do so. In other places, similar systems may exist, but they are less trusted, less consistent, or less deeply followed. That difference often decides what gets recovered and what stays lost.
That is also true in golf.
Golf may be played by one person at a time, but it is built on structure: rules, etiquette, routines and discipline. A good player does not rely on talent alone. He or she relies on systems — pre-shot routines, yardage checks, club selection and mental habits that reduce careless errors. Miss one of those, and the damage can be immediate.
The same is true of integrity. Golf works because players are trusted to call penalties on themselves, respect pace of play, and keep order without constant policing. When that trust is strong, the game flows. When it weakens, everything becomes unstable.
Looking back, the lost backpack and the lost wallet were not just stories about recovery and loss. They were reminders that what we keep — or lose — is often decided before the moment happens, by the habits we build and the systems we trust.
It was a hard lesson, but a useful one: discipline is never only about the big moments. Most of the time, it is about the small habits that quietly decide what you keep — and what you lose.