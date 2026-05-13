Who says brunch is just for weekends

Weekday plans just got an upgrade. Brunch is no longer a weekend thing, and neither is a casual date night. Sometimes all you need is good food, a cool drink, and the right spot to slow things down and chat with friends.
At Bistro Group’s Olive Garden, the new P595 Favorites make it easy to turn an ordinary weekday into something worth looking forward to. Think variety, value, and a vibe that is fully “giving.”
Pick your entrée from a lineup that covers everything from creamy pastas like the new Creamy Spinach Fettuccine and Tuscan Spaghetti to heartier options like Pan Seared Tenderloin or Golden Fish Fillet with Pesto Sauce. To match the warmth of the meal, a selection of refreshing beverages keeps things light and easy. From Classic Lemonade to Peach Raspberry Iced Tea and Mango Strawberry Iced Tea, each drink adds a bright note that pairs well with the season’s heat. Guests may opt for a single serving or choose refillable options, ideal for conversations that stretch a little longer.
The best part stays true to what Olive Garden does best. Unlimited soup, salad, and freshly baked breadsticks. Go back for seconds or thirds, no one is counting.
Available all day on weekdays, it is perfect for a quick brunch catchup, a midweek reset, or a laid-back date night that does not break the bank. In a season that calls for color, flavor, and a touch of spontaneity, Olive Garden’s P595 Favorites makes the case for finding joy in the everyday.
Good food, cool drinks, and no pressure. Sometimes, that is all you need.