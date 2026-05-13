Who says brunch is just for weekends

Weekday plans just got an upgrade. Brunch is no longer a weekend thing, and neither is a casual date night. Sometimes all you need is good food, a cool drink, and the right spot to slow things down and chat with friends.

At Bistro Group’s Olive Garden, the new P595 Favorites make it easy to turn an ordinary weekday into something worth looking forward to. Think variety, value, and a vibe that is fully “giving.”