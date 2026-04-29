Finestra pairs Tuscan wines with Italian fine dining

Finestra is known for its wine dinners, romantic date-night setting and refined company-hosted gatherings. With a collection of more than 650 wine labels, it has become a destination for both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts seeking a curated dining experience.

Derived from the Italian for “beautiful oak,” Querciabella is one of Italy’s most forward-thinking producers, known for its elegant Chianti Classico and Super Tuscan wines crafted primarily from Sangiovese. A pioneer in organic and biodynamic farming, the estate follows a nature-first philosophy and produces vegan-certified wines, an approach still rare in luxury winemaking.

At the helm of Finestra’s culinary vision is Chef Andrea Spagoni, whose Michelin-starred career has taken him from Italy to the dining scenes of London, New York and Hong Kong. His personal and intuitive approach to modern Italian cuisine is reflected in each dish, crafted to complement the evening’s wine selections.

The dinner opens with a stuzzichino of Hokkaido scallop carpaccio, asparagus salad and egg yolk emulsion, paired with Mongrana Bianco 2023. The antipasto follows with lobster risotto, almond milk and bottarga, paired with Batàr 2021, a Chardonnay and Pinot Bianco blend often regarded as the region’s benchmark white and considered by many as the only “white Super Tuscan.”

The primo features handmade pecorino cheese tortelli with chickpeas and rosemary, paired with Chianti Classico Riserva 2020. The secondi begins with roasted toothfish, mushroom ragout and duck liver sauce, matched with Turpino 2019.

This is followed by butter-roasted U.S. beef tenderloin with braised onion and black truffle, paired with Camartina Super Tuscan 2019.

Dessert is a dark chocolate bar with coffee and sambuca, paired with Palafreno Super Tuscan 2021, a Merlot-based wine with a plush texture and expressive fruit profile.

The wine selection is curated by Daniel Blais, director of beverage for both Solaire properties. Set within Finestra’s elegant dining room, the one-night-only event offers an intimate experience celebrating modern Italian cuisine and Querciabella’s terroir-driven wines.