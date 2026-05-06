Why golf isn’t as safe as it looks

Recently, a caddie trainee stood in the wrong spot on the course and was struck in the head by a wayward tee shot. He was rushed to the hospital and, fortunately, survived.

Experienced golfers understand when it’s safe to hit — and just as importantly, where to stand to avoid errant shots. But as golf continues to grow in popularity, the increasing number of players on the course also raises the risk of accidents, especially among beginners still learning proper course awareness and etiquette.

For those playing on the fairways for the first time, it’s worth stressing awareness and etiquette: Always stay alert, position yourself safely away from the line of play, and never hesitate to shout “Fore!” when a shot goes off target.

Perhaps it’s worth thinking of the umbrella as more than just protection from sun or rain — it can also serve as a small but practical shield against an incoming stray ball. Aguinaldo Golf Club, in fact, has made umbrella use mandatory on selected holes.

Even if you avoid freak accidents, golf still takes its toll in quieter ways. Almost overlooked are the overuse and swing-related injuries. Up to 40.9 percent of amateur golfers report at least one injury per year, with common complaints involving the lower back, elbows and wrists, and shoulders. This is why stretching and warming up properly before starting the round isn’t optional — it’s basic self-preservation.

And then there are environmental and terrain risks. Slips, trips and falls on wet slopes, loose sand in bunkers, or uneven ground are more common than many would like to admit — especially among senior golfers, but really for anyone who loses footing for even a second. Early morning dew, sudden rain, or poorly drained areas can quickly turn a routine walk into a hazard.

I’ve had my own share of misfortunes in the past — missed steps on slick grass, awkward stances on sidehill lies, even a bunker edge giving way underfoot. They’re the kind of incidents you brush off at first, until you realize how easily they could have been worse. It’s a reminder that in golf, awareness isn’t just about the ball — it’s about every step you take on the course.

In the end, golf isn’t dangerous because it’s wild; it’s dangerous because it feels so tame. When a sport markets itself as calm, low‑impact, and “pang‑relax lang,” players let their guard down around forces — high‑speed balls, metal clubs, exposed fairways in a thunderstorm — that don’t care how gentle the game looks.

Treating golf with the same respect you’d give any other sport, from checking the sky and spacing on the tee to warming up properly and obeying course warnings, is the only way to keep that illusion of safety from becoming an expensive, or even life‑changing, mistake.