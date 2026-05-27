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Eala, Mboko opt out of French Open doubles

Eala, Mboko opt out of French Open doubles
Photograph courtesy of AFP
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Alex Eala’s French Open campaign officially came to a close as she and Canada’s world No. 9 Victoria Mboko withdrew from their Round of 64 match against Russia’s Diana Shnaider and Filipino-Canadian standout Leylah Fernandez.

No official statement has been released, but fans believe Mboko’s taped-up right shoulder, seen during her first-round match against Czech Republic’s Nikola Bartunkova, may have played a role in the duo’s withdrawal.

Eala previously bowed out of the singles competition after losing to world No. 17 Iva Jovic of the United States, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128 last Tuesday.

She will now shift her focus to the Queen’s Club Championships in London, scheduled from 8 to 14 June.

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