Eala joins hands with Mboko anew

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna previously joined hands with world No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States at last year’s Italian Open, where they reached the quarterfinals before bowing to home bets Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Eala and Mboko are also entered in the women’s singles main draw as they compete in the second Grand Slam event of the year.

Eala has been steadily improving on clay.

After early exits in the Linz Open in Austria and the Stuttgart Open in Germany last April, she advanced to the Round of 32 at the Italian Open, a WTA 1000 event, before losing to world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.