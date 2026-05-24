Eala, Mboko join hands at French Open

Alex Eala and world No. 9 Victoria Mboko of Canada join forces as they face Diana Shnaider of Russia and Filipino-Canadian netter Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the women’s doubles of the French Open on Tuesday.

The time of the match has yet to be announced as Eala, who turned 21 on Saturday, guns for double trophies in this prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

It will be the first time for Eala and the 19-year-old Mboko to join hands after facing each other last year in the Hong Kong Open.