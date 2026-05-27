DOF, BIR launch unified taxpayer portal

Through the portal, taxpayers may view registration details, monitor filed tax returns by tax type, track tax payments, access account ledgers, and receive system-generated reminders.

Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, who led the launch ceremony, said the portal eliminates the need for taxpayers to navigate multiple systems and fragmented records to complete tax compliance requirements.

“Instead of going through separate platforms and scattered records, everything is now in one place. One portal. One account. One complete, reliable view of your tax records. No more unnecessary steps,” he said.

“We are moving towards a government that is faster, more responsive, and more transparent. This portal is not the end goal. It is a major step toward better systems. Every improvement we make in tax administration strengthens our entire nation,” he added.

The Taxpayer Portal is the latest in a series of digital initiatives launched by the BIR this year, including the Interactive Digital Tax Calendar, LOA Verifier, QR Code Verification System for Certificates of Registration, Digital TIN via the eGovPH App, BIR Form 1701-MS for micro and small taxpayers, and the QR-enabled Registration Seal Badge for online businesses.

Critics have argued that digitalization upgrades for fiscal initiatives and policy implementation help improve transparency in how government funds are collected and allocated.

BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said the launch forms part of the Bureau’s continuing reform efforts following allegations of a Bureau-wide extortion and kickback scheme raised late last year by Senators JV Ejercito and Erwin Tulfo.

“Over the past several months, we have been delivering on that commitment. We accelerated the rollout of digital initiatives designed to improve taxpayer experience, strengthen efficiency, and promote voluntary compliance,” Mendoza said, noting that the pilot implementation initially covers taxpayers under the Large Taxpayers Service to allow the Bureau to further strengthen and refine the system.

The commissioner added that the Taxpayer Portal forms part of the Bureau’s broader modernization agenda under BIR DARES. Launched in January, the program covers Digital and Data Transformation; Audit Reform and Accountability; Revenue Collection and Base Protection; Employee Empowerment and Welfare Promotion; and Service Excellence and Stakeholder Engagement.

The Bureau suspended all issuances of new Letters of Authority (LOAs) and halted all field audits in November 2025 following multiple allegations of misconduct. After a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe and the dismissal of several employees, Mendoza’s tenure has focused heavily on reforms enhancing transparency, as well as digitalization measures aimed at easing compliance and protecting taxpayers. The BIR resumed its auditing practices in January this year.