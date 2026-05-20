BIR simplifies business closure, tax cancellation process

“From improving the ease of doing business and the ease of paying taxes, this reform completes the BIR’s support for businesses through every stage of the business life cycle. If we make it easier to start and operate a business, then the government must also make it easier to properly close BIR registration once operations have already ceased,” he added.

Under the new rules, taxpayers that have ceased operations may apply for closure or cancellation of registration either manually or electronically through the Revenue District Office where the head office or branch is registered.

The circular also streamlined documentary requirements.

Aside from the application form and the surrender of original BIR registration documents and permits, taxpayers will only need to submit two additional sets of documents: the ending inventory of goods and supplies, including capital goods for VAT-registered taxpayers, and unused invoices, supplementary documents, and unutilized accounting forms together with their inventory.

The BIR also said penalties for non-filing of tax returns will no longer continue accruing once complete documentary requirements for closure or cancellation have been submitted.

The bureau added that registered form types will immediately be placed under “deregistered” status upon submission of complete requirements to prevent the further accumulation of open cases.

However, the BIR clarified that filing an application for closure or cancellation of registration does not prevent the bureau from conducting audits to determine outstanding tax liabilities.

Mendoza encouraged taxpayers that have already ceased operations to avail themselves of the streamlined process to avoid the continued accumulation of penalties and to properly update their registration records with the bureau.

The latest initiative forms part of a broader reform push under Mendoza’s tenure.

Earlier this year, the BIR rolled out its “DARES” agenda, which includes overhauling audit procedures, expanding digitalization, and improving taxpayer services to increase efficiency and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Mendoza previously said the BIR would shift toward a more data-driven and technology-based audit system to make tax investigations more targeted and less burdensome for compliant taxpayers.

The bureau also exceeded its monthly collection target in April despite the extension of the annual income tax return filing deadline and ongoing relief measures aimed at cushioning the impact of rising fuel prices.